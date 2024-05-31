‘It’s just kind of hard;’ Residents to pay for sidewalk, curb repairs as part of city program

FAIRBORN — Some Fairborn residents are waking up to find their sidewalks and gutters spray painted, but it’s not graffiti, it’s a sign something will soon be fixed.

We learned that each of those homeowners will have to foot the bill for that improvement. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell looks into the program and how much it will cost LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

On Ironwood Drive in Fairborn, a neighborhood is getting improvements this year in the City’s Curb-Sidewalk-Approach program.

Anywhere there are white spray-painted arrows, is a spot designated for replacement, and it won’t be cheap.

“Well, I’m glad that they are improving, it’s just with the economy, it’s just kind of hard,” Fairborn resident Chris Ward said.





