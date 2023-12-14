‘It’s just a blessing;’ Local hospital brings Christmas to families in NICU

KETTERING — Families facing Christmas in the hospital got extra support Wednesday.

Santa and Mrs. Clause made a special trip to Kettering Health’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Charlie was born at just 23 weeks old at Kettering Health on Oct. 2.

“She’s literally a Christmas miracle she came so early, she’s here for her first Christmas and we are ecstatic just to spend Christmas with her even if it’s in the NICU, the NICU staff has brought Christmas to life in our own special way for us,” Tamara Boles,

Including bringing Santa and Mrs. Clause in to stop by the rooms.

>> Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are our odds of seeing snow

“We’re so excited to just participate and see the parents and be part of these little tiniest patients that we have and their first Christmases,” Mrs. Clause said.

They feel a special connection to these families because at one point they were in their shoes.

“It’s a blessing because we experienced the NICU setting and it’s just a blessing to be able to come in to be with the parents be with the kids and just share a little Christmas spirit with them,” Mrs. Clause said.

“It means a lot to us but we will cherish these moments wherever,” Boles said.

Boles said NICU nurses have made Charlie an outfit for every holiday she’s spent in the NICU.

She said Charlie will stay in the NICU until Feb 1.













©2023 Cox Media Group