‘It’s been very stressful;’ Sheriff says devastation from deadly tornado taking a toll on staff

LOGAN COUNTY — A deadly tornado is taking a toll on local law enforcement.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds spoke about the impact the storms have had on his staff.

Dodds is gearing up knowing the outside agencies who came to help will soon leave.

“I hate to see all these people leave but I understand they have to at some point,” he said. “We’ll just do the best we can to make it work.”

Which is what they have been doing every day.

“I’ve got patrols out just helping people officers out helping and talking to people,” Dodds said.

Knowing three people died from the storms, seeing people injured and their community destroyed is taking a hit on an already limited staff.

“I’ve been in this business for over 30 years and I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude,” he said.

He lies away at night thinking about it.

“You close your eyes and you see those things and you see the tragedy and you ask why,” Dodds said. “We just have to take it one day at a time and be positive.”

He said there is a mental health crisis team available to staff.





