‘It’ll get better;’ Residents of local city share mixed opinions on project aimed to improve traffic

HUBER HEIGHTS — A city in Montgomery County has a few more barriers to break before it can complete a project meant to solve a constant traffic jam.

The City of Huber Heights has been working on widening Old Troy Pike.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked to the city’s engineer and residents who just want to see this project come to an end.

“Anything to make the traffic better, I mean it’s terrible,” Huber Heights resident Lauraine Howe said.

She has been living in Huber Heights for 20 years and tries to avoid the roadway due to the traffic.

“I mean it’s terrible it takes us two lights to even get into Texas Roadhouse,” Howe said. “Hopefully it’ll get better, then we’ll go.”

Howe isn’t the only person who avoids Old Troy Pike.

“90% of the time I’m going to go Brandt Pike and bypass all this and cut across,” Riverside resident Andy Kavalauskas.

News Center 7 went to city hall for answers on this project.

Huber Heights City Engineer Russ Bergman did not want to talk on camera but told News Center 7 that the city is just waiting on more materials.

The materials are scheduled to arrive in April, and the city plans to finish the project soon after that.

Bergman said the project is at a halfway point.

Some residents, like Kavalauskas, don’t think the results will help with traffic.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see it improving. Because too many people are turning left, I mean 4 cars turn left after the light turns red and it backs everybody up.”

Howe is still hopeful.

“Once it’s cleared up then I will, I love Dunkin’ Donuts and I haven’t tried any of the other new places, so I want to try them all. So hopefully when they clear it up it’ll be better.”

If all the parts arrive when expected, the project should be finished in early July.

