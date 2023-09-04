‘It was really scary;’ This isn’t the first time police have had to break up large crowd at UD

DAYTON — Officers shot pepper balls to get control of a crowd in a University of Dayton student neighborhood Sunday night after a holiday block party got out of control.

“We all just came to have a good night and hang out with our friends,” John a UD student said.

University and Dayton police responded to Kiefaber Street to deal with a “few fights” in a large crowd. University officials said there were students and non-students in the group.

Then, some undergraduate students said the night quickly turned chaotic.

“Because someone was saying that someone pulled a gun out. And the whole street was running. It cleared the street,” Garret Hoeft, a senior at UD said.

“Next thing we know everyone’s just running. We don’t really know what happened,” Charlie, also a UD student, added.

911 callers reported the same thing.

Including one woman who said she was hiding under a car.

UD said officers investigated those reports of someone having a gun but did not find a suspect or a gun.

At one point, officers from the university and Dayton police broke up the crowd.

UD said officers arrested two people, one of them was a student.

A relief to students after a hectic night on campus.

“We’re all good now. I don’t think anyone was hurt. But it was really scary. All my friends were really shaken up about it,” Hoeft said.

Students said this was not the first time they’ve seen something like this.

“This is my fourth year here. The first thing that comes to mind is last year at St. Paddy’s Day when a bunch of people flipped a car and we got shut down by the cops,” Hoeft said.

News Center 7 previously reported that police arrested 17 people during that incident, four of them were UD students.

In March 2020 police launched pepper balls at students who gathered on a weeknight. UD had just said it was canceling classes until at least early April because of COVID-19.

UD told News Center 7 that students jumped on cars and threw bottles into the street and at police.

In March 2018 police cleared another large crowd blocking Lowes Street.

No one was arrested, but afterward, the university’s president said he witnessed people assaulting police officers and throwing objects at them.

News Center 7′s John Bedell requested to talk to a university spokesperson on camera but did not receive a response.

We will continue reaching out and update if we get a response to our request.





