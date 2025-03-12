‘It really upsets me;’ Video shows person smash local restaurant’s window

DAYTON — Security cameras at a local Mexican restaurant captured a person showing up and smashing through one of their windows.

The owners of Taqueria Mixteca, located on E. Third Street in Dayton, shared the video taken inside the restaurant on social media this week that showed what happened.

It shows the person walking up and throwing something through the window. Owner Fransisco Mejia said it was a rock.

A Dayton Police incident report shows this happened last week.

“It really upsets me, man. Like it really does,” Mejia said.

In the video, the person comes back and completely pushes the window in before walking away.

“I don’t know if he was going to break in or not because they have a camera right up there,” he said. “So I don’t know if when he was doing that, he seen it and is like, ‘You know, I’m not gonna do no more.‘”

Mejia said he expects repairs to cost around $1,200, but that only covers a new window.

“We had the heating on, so the heat ran all night. So that’s what I’m saying, they don’t think about all the expense,” Mejia said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Mejia said it was not the first time something like this had happened. Back in January, he said someone broke into the front door window.

“They did try to get into the restaurant and try to see if they could find any money,” he recalled.

Mejia upgraded his cameras after the first time, leading to the better-quality video posted to social media and shared on social media.

Mejia said he’s been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support he’s received since sharing the news.

“No words to describe the gratefulness and the happiness that makes me feel. I’m really grateful for that,” he said.

Mejia told News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that he expects to have a new window up this month.

News Center 7 asked Dayton Police is they have any suspects, but we have not received a response at the time of this report.

