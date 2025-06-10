‘It looks a mess;’ Neighbors say they’re frustrated as city works to clean up burned-down market

DAYTON — A once-beloved supermarket has now been an eyesore for neighbors for eight months, and they’re ready for the city to clean up the rubble.

The community has called the remains of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in Dayton an eyesore for the last eight months.

As reported on News Center 7, neighbors are going to have to wait even longer before the rubble and trash are removed.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the supermarket burned down in October 2024. Now, the building is a pile of rubble that takes up most of its parking lot.

Last week, fences surrounded the mess to keep people out, which were removed to begin the clean-up process. But now, the city doesn’t know when it’ll start.

Steve Gondol with Dayton’s Department of Planning and Development said his team was in contact with the owner of the property throughout the last two months of 2024, trying to help them understand what their options were for removing or rebuilding.

Gondol said he didn’t hear from the owner’s attorney for nearly three months at the start of 2025 and began criminal filings.

However, the owner failed to appear at their first court date set on June 4.

“The judge did issue the bench warrant because his failure to appear,” Gondol said.

However, his attorney gave them the all clear to start cleanup. Then the cleanup crew showed up without proper equipment.

“They were to do that and come back Tuesday, today, to continue the removal or to start the removal,” Gondol said.

But when he arrived on Tuesday, the crews weren’t there.

“We get [neighbors’] frustration and that’s why again, we’re going to court, holding them accountable, trying to get this process started so that they can move on and the site could have a potential reuse,” Gondol said.

This story will be updated.

