‘It enraged me;’ Neighbors speak out after woman accused of ‘borderline waterboarding’ son

DAYTON — New information has been uncovered about a child abuse case prosecutors are calling “just shocking.”

Alyssa Stanko is facing child endangering and abuse charges after what she allegedly did to her biological son earlier this year.

Stanko was supposed to appear in court Monday for charges of child endangering and abuse that prosecutors think happened in late May.

She hired a lawyer and that hearing was postponed.

“She took the hose, she would spray him in the face, she would scream obscenities at him, she would say ‘I’ll beat the breakers off you,” Beekman said.

Beekman lives in Stanko’s neighborhood.

He claimed he had seen the video that was eventually forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

“It enraged me, it’s very angering to see that a 4-year-old child that had an accident to himself would be abused, for what?” Beekman said.

“It’s shocking, very disturbing,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

Heck said he reviewed the video and it was startling.

He said it showed Stanking using a garden hose, attaching it to a pressure sprayer, and using it to spray down, apparently punish, her 4-year-old son who had an accident in his pants.

News Center 7 found Stanko’s LinkedIn account that indicated she worked for the City of Dayton in the human relations council.

This was confirmed by a city spokesperson who said Stanko’s hire dates were 11/8/2021 to 9/8/2023.

She served as the Equal Opportunity Specialist.

News Center 7 stopped by Stanko’s home, but she did not answer the door.

A neighbor said they believed the video was misinterpreted and charges were not necessary.

Heck disagrees.

“It’s shocking, the conduct was outrageous,” he said.

It is not known if Stanko was fired or resigned from her job in the city.

We will continue following this developing story and update as new details are released.









