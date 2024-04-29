Is the Miami Valley part of a new Tornado Alley? – Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — The Miami Valley has been hit hard with severe weather this season. There have been seven confirmed tornadoes locally and 30 across the state. And we, here at Storm Center 7, have been here with you through it all

So, the big question is “What in the world is going on?”

Upon further investigation of both February 28 and March 14, the meteorology says there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary to cause severe weather. We just had the right ingredients come together twice.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney, along with the rest of the Storm Center 7 team, will explain why some people may think the Miami Valley is part of the new tornado alley today on News Center beginning at 5:00.

