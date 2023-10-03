Investment fund for local county higher than expected

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County’s investment portfolio is on the rise.

The $851 million investment portfolio managed by the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office has shown historic growth in the last two years, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office.

Last year, earnings came in at 49 percent over projections generating $8 million in interest payments to Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office said.

“Despite coming out of COVID’s historically low-interest rate environment, our team succeeded last year well beyond where we even hoped we would be by the end of the year,” Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus said.

This year, the Treasurer’s Office expects to earn over $17 million in interest payments for Montgomery County, more than doubling last year’s investment revenue, according to the treasure’s office.

“We started off the year expecting that we would hit $16 million. We think we’ll exceed that. The growth has been incredible,” McManus said.

The portfolio has earned about $12.4 million so far in 2023.

When asked what contributed to the fund’s historic growth, McManus said historic interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, reinvestment of county revenue, and strategic repositioning of monies from lower interest rate streams into those earning a higher rate of return.

