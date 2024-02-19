Foul play not suspected in reported shooting at Xenia house

XENIA — UPDATE:

Police do not suspect foul play is a factor in this shooting.

INITIAL REPORT:

Local police are conducting an investigation at a Greene County house.

Just after 1 p.m., Xenia police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Harmony Drive on reports of a shooting, an Xenia police dispatcher confirmed.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is currently on scene and has observed three police cruisers and caution tape surrounding the house.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

