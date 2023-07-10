Investigation launched after unidentified human remains found in Warren County

FRANKLIN — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Franklin Sunday evening.

Volunteers with the Midwest chapter of TexasEquuSearch were in Franklin conducting a search for a local missing person, Franklin police said in a news release.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., they contacted the Franklin Police Division after they spotted human remains with their aerial drone on a small island north of the Lions Bridge.

Police and fire crews responded and deployed their rescue watercraft.

Detectives confirmed the adult human remains and began to process the area, the police division said.

The Warren County Coroner responded to the scene.

The remains will be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further examination and identification, according to the police division.

