Invasive, destructive pest moving into more areas of Ohio, wildlife officials warn

An invasive pest, first spotted in the United States in 2014 is now spreading to more areas of Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed several new spotted lanternfly infestations in August, including Columbus and Toledo.

Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Mahoning and Muskingum counties are now part of the spotted lanternfly regulated area, along with Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Erie, Jefferson, Lorain and Ottawa, according to ODA.

ODA designated the spotted lanternfly as a destructive plant pest in 2021. The designation increases inspections and limits movement of certain items from county to county and state to state.

The spotted lanternfly is native to Asia. It is a pest of grapes, hops, apples and other plants, according to ODA. Spotted lanternflies are in their adult state in late summer and into fall and will lay small grey eggs in October. The insects can feed on the truk and branches of woody plants.

The insect was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and likely made it into the U.S. through imported goods.

If you see a spotted lanternfly or lanternfly damage, you are asked to report it to ODA using the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter.

