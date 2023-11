WARREN COUNTY — An intersection improvement project on State Route 73 is expected to be completed by early summer 2024.

The project includes turn-lane construction on SR 73 at the I-75 interchange and at Sharts Road/Greenwood Lane.

The project will also include widening the I-75 South entrance ramp, the I-75 North exit ramp, and a multi-use path along the south side of SR 73 to Conover Drive.





