LOGAN COUNTY — Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on State Route 245 in Logan County starting today.

SR 245 between Washington Street and CR 47 will undergo intermittent lane closures.

The closures will last from Today, July 8 through Thursday, August 8,

Traffic will be maintained with a single lane and signal operation.

Crews will be repairing a bridge.

