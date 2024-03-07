Woman delivery food caught up in shooting near Springfield gas station; 2 men, teenager arrested

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police arrested two men and a teenager for what they called “reckless” and “senseless” gun violence.

On Feb. 19, a Marathon gas station on S. Yellow Springs Street was hit by gunfire when people in one car were shooting at another in the middle of the afternoon. Police said the shooters fired more than 30 rounds along S. Yellow Springs Street.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested three people in connection to the gunfire: Jaimer Dearmond-Burks, Simeon Porter, and Porter’s 17-year-old brother.

A grand jury indicted them on a list of felony charges, the most serious of which is an attempted murder charge against the teenager.

Sgt. James Byron also said these three are related to “multiple” shootings that took place in less than a week last month.

“They may not be responsible for all of it, but they’re related to all of them. There is another group that we’re looking for as well,” Byron said.

