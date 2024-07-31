Inmate escapes from work site near Cincinnati; remains at large

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky — An inmate from the Campbell County Detention Center walked away from a work site and has not been re-captured.

Jamie Sage Holt, 33, walked away from his job site in Wilder, Kentucky around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Holt was last seen wearing a neon orange Campbell County Detention Center shirt and blue jeans.

He has tattoos on his face, under his eyes, that say “LUST” and “HATE,” KSP said. He also has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Information about the charges Hold was incarcerated on was not provided by KSP, but WCPO reports the Kentucky Department of Corrections website said he was convicted for possessing methamphetamine and identity theft.

Anyone with information should call Kentucky State Police at 859.428.1212 or contact local law enforcement.





