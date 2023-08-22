Injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle crash in Trotwood.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed police and medics were called to respond to the crash in the area of Olive Road and Hoover Avenue. The crash was reported around 3:19 p.m.

According to dispatch, two vehicles were reported to be in a ditch with heavy damage.

One vehicle reportedly hit a light pole, dispatch records indicated.

At least two medics have been called to the scene.

