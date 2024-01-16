Injuries reported after semi overturns on I-75 in Sidney

SIDNEY — Injuries have been reported after a semi overturned near an off-ramp from Interstate 75 in Sidney this morning.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. near the off-ramp from southbound I-75 near State Route 29.

An overturned semi-trailer and at least one other vehicle were involved in the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

The number and severity of injuries were not available at this time, according to dispatchers.

We’re working to learn more about the crash.

