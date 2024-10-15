Injuries reported after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Injuries were reported after a crash in Trotwood Tuesday morning.
Just before 8 a.m. police and medics were dispatched to the 4700 block of Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood on reports of a crash.
At least on person was “partially trapped,” according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Injuries were reported, though details on those injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
