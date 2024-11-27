Local

Injuries reported after crash involving ATV in Preble County

By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after an ATV crash in Preble County Wednesday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred in the 5900 block of Pleasant Valley Road before 5:30 p.m.

Information on the severity of any injuries was not immediately available.

