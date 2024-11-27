Injuries reported after crash involving ATV in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after an ATV crash in Preble County Wednesday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred in the 5900 block of Pleasant Valley Road before 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 children found wandering in street asking for help; Mother, her boyfriend facing abuse charges
- Governor DeWine signs bill on school bathroom use by transgender students
- ‘I didn’t want to die’: Man jumps out of roller coaster after lap bar unlocks
Information on the severity of any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]