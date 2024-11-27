Injuries reported after crash involving ATV in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after an ATV crash in Preble County Wednesday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in the 5900 block of Pleasant Valley Road before 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Information on the severity of any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



