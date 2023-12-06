Injuries reported after crash involving 7 vehicles on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries have been reported after a crash involving several vehicles on I-75 in Dayton Wednesday.

Around 5:20 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to I-75 southbound before the East Third Street exit for a crash, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatchers said the crash reportedly involved seven vehicles.

Medics were called to the crash but it is unknown how many people are hurt at this time.

All lanes are opened as of 6:20 p.m.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

