Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersections of North Main Street and Ashwood Avenue on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the reported injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

