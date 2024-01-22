2 taken to hospital after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers responded to the crash in the area of New Carlisle Pike and Lost Road in Bethel Township.

Bethel Twp. fire crews on the scene told News Center 7 that the crash occurred after a truck came around a bend too fast and rolled over.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Speed is believed to be the cause of the crash.

