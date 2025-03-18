Injured bald eagle takes flight again in Logan County after recovery

LOGAN COUNTY — An injured bald eagle was released back into the wild near Indian Lake over a month after the bird was found injured.

State wildlife officials released a video on social media Monday showing the bird taking flight in the wild for the first time in 40 days. State wildlife experts believe the eagle was injured in a fight over territory, our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus report.

An Ohio Wildlife officer was called to a piece of private property in Union County Feb. 5 after the injured bald eagle was found, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) spokesperson said in a media release.

The officer who responded located the bird and saw it was unable to fly. The officer followed the bird on the ground for a quarter of a mile until he captured it.

The eagle was then taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator.

The injured bird was kept at Crows Hollow Wildlife Care in Richwood and cared for by two rehabilitators, according to WBNS-TV.

Here's an up close look at yesterday's bald eagle release at Indian Lake State Park along with more details about the... Posted by Ohio State Parks on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

