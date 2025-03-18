Injured bald eagle takes flight again in Logan County after recovery

LOGAN COUNTY — An injured bald eagle was released back into the wild near Indian Lake over a month after the bird was found injured.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State wildlife officials released a video on social media Monday showing the bird taking flight in the wild for the first time in 40 days. State wildlife experts believe the eagle was injured in a fight over territory, our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Airline enhancing flight service to major city from Dayton International Airport
- Doctor’s office closed after car crashes into building
- Woman dead after crash involving tractor
An Ohio Wildlife officer was called to a piece of private property in Union County Feb. 5 after the injured bald eagle was found, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) spokesperson said in a media release.
The officer who responded located the bird and saw it was unable to fly. The officer followed the bird on the ground for a quarter of a mile until he captured it.
The eagle was then taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator.
The injured bird was kept at Crows Hollow Wildlife Care in Richwood and cared for by two rehabilitators, according to WBNS-TV.
Here's an up close look at yesterday's bald eagle release at Indian Lake State Park along with more details about the...Posted by Ohio State Parks on Tuesday, March 18, 2025
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group