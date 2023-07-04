Independence Day celebrations: Police, first responders on hand to ensure safety for everyone

FAIRBORN — Fairborn police, fire, and emergency services are out making sure people in Fairborn make it home from Independence Day celebrations safely.

Today, News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson saw a heavy police presence that looks to ensure that for those at Community Park. Lieutenant John Howard, with Fairborn Fire, said police and EMTs will be keeping an eye on everyone.

“They are going to be in an ATV that’s roaming the area in case they were to happen to witness anybody that needed EMS care,” Howard said. “Certainly while you’re at the park, you can call 911 and let us let dispatch know where you’re located.”

Howard said the ATV will have two paramedic firefighters in the vehicle with all the equipment they would need to give life-saving care.

“We’ll get somebody to you as soon as possible,” he told our team.

At the parade, officers staked out on top of one of the buildings on Main Street, watching over the crowd. Police were also at most intersections throughout the parade route. People out today said they were happy to see it.

“Our police presence here is fabulous. They block off the streets way ahead of time and they’re usually walking up and down the streets, making sure that people stay back,” Dee Berdine said, noting that it was “always a good idea” to have the extra police out.

Kaden Bernardi, 10, said his parents had no problem sending him to the parade on his own, but they still made sure they could keep tabs on him.

“I got my GPS tracker in my pocket. This is a family first,” he told Robertson.

Berdine said large gatherings like these can be worrisome, but she tries to focus on the positive.

“I try to focus on the positive that there’s more positive out there than negative, but we still have to be aware that times have changed,” she said.

Police, fire, and EMS personnel will still be out tonight when Fairborn officials shoot off fireworks at Community Park.

