Increasing risk for severe storms with damaging wind, hail, tornadoes by midweek

The next round of strong to severe storms is set to arrive midweek, just after the region saw tornado-warned storms Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has already placed the entire Miami Valley in an ‘enhanced’ risk, or a level 3 out of 5, for severe weather starting on Wednesday.

“This means the Miami Valley has scattered numerous severe storms possible. They will be more widespread, and a few intense storms are possible,” Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz said.

There are still questions about the timing and if there will be enough wind shear that could lead to severe storms, Ritz said.

All severe weather threats will be in play, including damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes.

There are still some shifts in timing possible, and the Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the system for the latest adjustments in timing and the track.

After the system moves through the focus will be on heavy rain with several inches of rain possible from Wednesday through Sunday.

Ahead of the storm system, a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region. The watch goes into effect Wednesday night through Sunday morning.

