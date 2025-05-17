Increased police presence on roads expected Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI COUNTY — Drivers may see more police on the roadways next weekend in Miami County, according to a spokesperson with Miami County Public Health.

Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said they will have an increased presence on the roadways for Memorial Day Weekend.

The holiday also kicks off the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Click it or Ticket campaign, the spokesperson said.

“Miami County will also see increased patrols from our deputies,” Duchak said. “We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday. And remember—if you’re going to drink, always designate a sober driver.”

In the past year, people weren’t wearing seat belts in more than 300 crashes in Miami County.

The spokesperson said wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of deadly injury by more than 50%.

