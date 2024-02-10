Increased patrols to occur in Mercer County over Super Bowl weekend

MERCER COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office announced that they will increase patrols this weekend.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s office announced that there will be extra deputies patrolling the county this Super Bowl weekend.

The extra deputies will be targeting unsafe driving, drunk driving, use of seatbelts, and distracted driving.

“The purpose of the increased visibility is to reduce traffic crashes and identify unsafe driving happening within Mercer County. Sheriff Grey would like to remind all citizens to never drink and drive, and encourages football fans to have a designated driver to keep Mercer County roadways safe,” A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

