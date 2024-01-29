Improper use of space heater leads to garage fire in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — A garage was damaged by a fire over the weekend in West Carrollton.

West Carrollton firefighters were dispatched around 5:53 a.m. Saturday morning to the 500 block of North Miami Avenue of initial reports of a garage fire.

“The fire was a result of improper fueling of a space heater in the garage by the occupant,” Chris Barnett, West Carrollton Fire Chief told News Center 7. “It serves as a reminder to always follow safety protocols and instructions when using heating equipment in order to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.”

A person was inside the garage at the time of the fire but got out.

No injuries were reported.

Estimated damages to the building is $20,000.

Mutual aid was provided by the Miami Valley Fire District and Moraine Fire Department.

