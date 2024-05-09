Imminent chance for stronger storms with heavy downpours

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is not done with stormy weather yet.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney will have the latest TRACK and TIMING live on News Center 7 at 5, 5:30, and 6.

>> 5 tornadoes in Warren County rated; Third Butler County tornado confirmed from Tuesday

It will be cloudy this evening with showers and a few thunderstorms.

There is a chance for stronger storms to develop, bringing heavy rain, around sunset.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group