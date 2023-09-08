‘I think these are positive changes;’ Springfield looking to improve traffic on major street

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield is looking to improve traffic on a busy street.

The city has been working on adding new sidewalks and yellow bumper lines on Columbia Street to help slow traffic around pedestrians since April.

The sidewalk has been created, which narrowed the roadway, according to Chris Moore, City Service Director.

“It makes pedestrian crossing distance shorter. It lets the pedestrian be more visible and have a better look at what the oncoming traffic is doing,” he said.

The city says some people are not happy to see more construction in the city, but others are glad for the improvements.

“100% I think these are positive changes,” Scott King told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson. “I think Springfield is doing a lot of things to bring people to the Downtown area like we got shops over on Fountain to bring people downtown.”

The construction should be finished in the next few weeks.

