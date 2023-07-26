I-TEAM: Woman says state asked for re-payment of unemployment checks she never received

DAYTON — News Center 7′s I-team has learned that the state’s efforts to unwind an apparent hack to the unemployment compensation system is causing more chaos.

News Center 7 has previously covered the problems with the state’s unemployment payment system and the things the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services are doing to try and fix it.

“Today I got a letter saying I have to pay back $500 and some dollars,” Howard said.

Howard has struggled to get state unemployment benefits after being furloughed from her job.

She said she has not received a penny after her account was one of 28,000 hit by fraudulent activity due to a state computer vulnerability.

“I’m getting this correspondence that not only do I pay them for the payment I didn’t receive, but I owe them a two-week penalty, $108.50 cents, It’s absolutely horrible,” Howard said.

She said she has not received any of the three weekly unemployment payments she anticipated.

Her account states the money is being held and to get it she has to fill out an affidavit and have it notarized, swearing she did not get the money.

She said she feels like the victims are being treated like criminals.

“I will never trust the government in my life again, period,” she said.

News Center 7 reached out to the Department of Job and Family Services for an explanation for why they would ask for additional money.

We will update this story if we receive a reply.

