I-TEAM: Victim of troubled fencing contractor feeling relief after indictment; Hoping to be repaid

GREENVILLE — A local animal shelter is feeling relief seeing the fencing contractor accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from them appear in court Tuesday.

Montgomery County prosecutors said the News Center 7 I-Team’s year-long investigation into Dixie Fence South and its owner, Daryl “Rob” Fraley, helped lead to his indictment of over 20 counts last month.

Victims in the case come from six Miami Valley counties, including Darke County, at the humane society.

As the I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John Bedell reported on News Center 7 at 5 p.m. that someone volunteered to build their fence after learning they were one of Fraley’s victims. Before that, they paid Fraley to build it, but he and his company never did that work.

As workers at the humane society said, every dime in the budget matters for the non-profit.

“Not government funded or anything. It’s fundraising and donations from our community,” Linda Barga, Darke County Humane Society Acting President, said.

That’s why still being out the $1,800 down payment they paid Fraley last year is no small matter.

The humane society was one of the 21 victims who reached out to the I-Team during our year-long investigation into Fraley’s fencing company.

“Members of our group said that we needed to contact Channel 7. We needed it to get out there, to see if anybody else was having problems like we had with this guy,” Barga said.

Others were having issues. The humane society ended up being among 25 victims who the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said paid Fraley a down payment for a fence he either never built or started, but didn’t finish.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. called the I-Team’s reporting a “catalyst” that helped his office identify victims. Heck said that in total, Fraley stole nearly $138,000.

The I-Team was in court Tuesday morning as Fraley made his initial appearance on the formal charges against him. There, he entered a not-guilty plea.

Bedell asked Barga what she felt seeing Fraley facing criminal charges.

“We got our fence, we’re happy, but that gentleman needs to pay for what he did,” she said.

Barga said she’s hoping to get the money back, but isn’t holding her breath.

Fraley’s lawyer told the I-Team that “he is committed to repaying every customer in full” and made the “first of many payments” Friday as part of an agreement reached in the civil lawsuit the Ohio Attorney’s General’s Office filed against him.

