I-TEAM: Keeping Your Kids Safe on the Bus - Today at 5pm on News Center 7

DAYTON — Right now, state agencies and Ohio state lawmakers are working to put in place the recommendations of Ohio’s School Bus Safety Working Group.

News Center 7 first reported on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine creating that group just days after 11-year-old Aiden Clark died in a bus crash near Springfield on the first day of school last August. An unlicensed driver crossed the center line, hitting the Northwestern Local Schools bus Clark was riding. The crash killed Clark and sent more than 20 of his classmates to the hospital. After the tragedy, many people called for change.

The News Center 7 I-Team has been closely following the work of Ohio’s school bus safety task force since its first meeting in August 2023.

Now, the I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John Bedell, looked into how the recommendations could make our children safer and examined which ideas were left on the table today on News Center 7 beginning at 5 pm.

