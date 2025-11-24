I-TEAM: Data Center Drain? - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Try to imagine two million gallons of water—that’s about 3 Olympic-size swimming pools, and that’s what it could take to operate just one of the two data centers coming to the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 I-Team Lead Investigator John Bedell uncovers how these sites could impact your wallet and your money.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Residents left with questions after half a dozen cars set on fire in Dayton neighborhood
- 2 dead after car hits abandoned SUV, catches fire on I-75
- 3 people hospitalized after shooting at area bar
Watch this News Center 7 I-Team Investigation on Monday beginning at 5:00.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group