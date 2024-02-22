I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Sneakier than skimmers?

DAYTON — Criminals are evolving and finding more sophisticated ways to steal your money – even with chip cards. Super skimmers are now being used, and security experts tell News Center 7, they’re much harder to detect. But there are things to watch out for to protect your money.

The sophisticated new device being used by criminals is called a shimmer. In November, surveillance cameras showed thieves targeting ATMs in Washington State.

“It was a shock,” said Elaine Fischer. She says she was a victim after a trip to the ATM. She says her information was stolen and $1,000 vanished from her account.

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz shows you how this new technology works, how it fools innocent people, and how you can take the advantage back from criminals today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

©2024 Cox Media Group