‘I feel proud;’ Downtown Dayton ready to host NATO assembly

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is ready for a historical weekend as it will host the NATO spring assembly.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a large part of Downtown Dayton is restricted because hundreds of people from 32 countries will be in the city for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Hershovitz says signs of the NATO Assembly are everywhere. Flags for each delegate’s country hang on light poles, and police are on almost every corner.

Signs are posted on South Main Street. It lists the phone number for a NATO information hotline. Another sign warns of Main Street detours because of the closures.

“I feel proud,” said Dayton resident Michael Bissallion. “I’m glad they’re here.”

Dayton Police estimate there are 14,000 feet of fencing and 6,000 feet of concrete barriers.

Downtown Dayton will be restricted until Tuesday, May 27.

