UPDATE: I-75 reopens after pickup truck overturns, hospitalizing 1 in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police were dispatched to Interstate 75 northbound just beyond state Route 4 and Keowee Street at 6:45 a.m. on reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a white Dodge pickup truck overturned to its side and caused an injury to one of its occupants. As a result, medics responded to the scene to provide treatment.

Responding medics later transported the injured person to Miami Valley Hospital for further care. The severity of the injury is currently unknown at this time.

The right two lanes were blocked and shut down for traffic operations following the crash. The lanes were reopened about an hour after the crash occurred.

Commuters experienced delays of about 10 minutes during the traffic operations.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the crash.

