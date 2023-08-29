I-75 NB experiencing delays after multiple disabled vehicles

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

I-75 Northbound is experiencing delays as there are multiple disabled vehicles.

The right lane of I-75 NB is blocked at Stanley Avenue due to a disabled vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car is a blue minivan and the Ohio Department of Transportation is on their way to assist.

They are unable to confirm where the other vehicle is disabled.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

