Husband sentenced for shooting, killing wife in Kettering home

KETTERING — A man who shot and killed his wife inside their Kettering home has learned his punishment.

Taveon Glenn, 28, was sentenced to 20-24 years in prison after being convicted of the shooting death of his wife Sierra Still.

Glenn pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

As News Center 7 previously reported on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Kettering police were notified that Glenn had arrived at the jail and stated that he had done something to his wife and that she may have been injured.

Upon arrival, Kettering officers entered the home in the 2500 block of California Avenue where they found Still who had been shot multiple times.

The investigation determined that Glenn and Still had argued before he fatally shot her.

Glenn took two of their three children to his parents and then went to the Montgomery County Jail to turn himself in.

Still’s mother told News Center 7 she was planning to help her daughter leave Glenn the day she was killed. She also claimed Glenn had threatened Sierra two months before the shooting.

Glenn’s sentence comes with no possible consideration of early release.

