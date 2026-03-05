Husband accused of stabbing, killing wife at Ohio home

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of his wife, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.
Franklin County Municipal Court records indicate that dispatchers received a call about someone involved in a fight who needed help along Dyer Road in Columbus last month.
Upon arrival, officers found Porfirio Sanchez-Eufracio, 38, at the front door with injuries.
Records obtained by WBNS-10 indicate that Porfirio told officers that he was involved in a fight with his wife, Hairacema Sanchez-Sanchez.
Police found Hairacema lying inside the house with a deep cut on her neck. She died on scene, WBNS-10 reported.
Porfirio was hospitalized for treatment, but was later booked into the Franklin County jail on murder charges.
