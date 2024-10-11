Hurricane-related IV fluid shortage causing concern for people who need it

DAYTON — There’s a national shortage of IV bags after the recent hurricanes impacted two of the largest medical supply plants that make them.

“The company in North Carolina, 60 percent comes from this company. That’s a lot,” Angela Grayson said.

Grayson is concerned about the IV shortage because she knows people who use it and need it, like herself.

“I have Sickle Cell as well,” she said. “A friend of mine went to the doctor for therapy on Tuesday and made me aware, then I saw it on the news.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Baxter International is a medical company that has a manufacturing plant in North Carolina. Hurricane Helene caused the plant to flood. According to its website, they are increasing productivity at their other plants to lessen shortage.

Grayson said she and others with Sickle Cell try and soothe pain episodes with IV fluid.

“It helps with the pain. It helps the sickling of the blood,” she explained.

She described the pain as feeling like knives in her skin.

“It’s painful and it can happen anywhere,” she said.

Grayson said her concern is not only for herself but for others because IV bags and fluids are used in a lot of medical practices.

‘I’m also concerned about other people in the community [who] have scheduled surgery or something like that,” she said. “It’s something to be alarmed about.”

