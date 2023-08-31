Hurricane Harvey 6 years later: How the Miami Valley stepped in to help

Six years ago this week, Ohio Task Force 1 was in Texas helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey just like they are helping those in Florida now.

In August 2017, News Center 7 traveled with OH-TF1 to Texas where neighborhoods were flooded and lives were changed.

Business owner Craig Splawn gave News Center 7 a tour of his office. The damage was proof that water always wins.

“It was so forceful, coming down the street. It bent our back door which is metal and took it off the hinges,” Splawn said.

Members of OH-TF1 searched neighborhoods.

Miami Valley tow truck companies, including Sandy’s Towing, were also there to help.

“Most people are more focused on their houses. we’re going to come in and get cars removed and centralized basically for insurance companies,” said Brad Thomas.

The spirit of Houston rose above the floodwater, and OH-TF1 and others from the Miami Valley did what they could to help.





