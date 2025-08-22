Hungry dog causes kitchen fire

CANTON — A dog accidentally started a fire in an Ohio home early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home in Canton around 2:24 a.m.

Four adults and six children were in the home at the time and managed to get out safely, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO

The homeowner reported that food was left on the stove in the first-floor kitchen, where one of the dogs inadvertently turned on an electric burner, causing the fire.

Fortunately, smoke detectors alerted the residents, giving them time to exit the home.

After ensuring everyone was safely outside, the residents extinguished the fire using a garden hose before the firefighters arrived.

The fire resulted in minor damage to the oven and light smoke damage to the kitchen, with the total damage estimated at about $500.

