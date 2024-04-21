Hundreds of volunteers cleaning up Darke County roadways

DARKE COUNTY — Drivers in Darke County need to be on the lookout as hundreds of volunteers are cleaning up the roads this weekend.

The Darke County Solid Waste Management District is hosting its 17th annual Trash Bash on April 20 and 21.

>> 2 children dead, 15 hurt after vehicle crashes into birthday party at boat club

More than 700 volunteers and organizations will work from dawn to dusk to clean up 500 miles of county and township roadways, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

Volunteers will be walking along roadways and picking up trash. Their vehicles will be parked near or along the roads where the pick-up is.

Participants will be wearing red safety shirts to increase their visibility.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Darke County Solid Waste Management District Director Krista Fourman advise drivers to slow down and pay attention to volunteers working near the roads.

“As always you should not engage in distracted driving while operating a vehicle and keep your attention focused on driving your vehicle. Practice defensive driving techniques by looking ahead and being prepared for any problems that may occur,” Whittaker said.

©2024 Cox Media Group