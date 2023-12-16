Hundreds of pounds of food donated as part of Dayton Police’s ‘Can’ the Cruiser drive

DAYTON — Several people came out to donate food in Dayton to those in need on Friday.

This was part of the Dayton Police Department’s ‘Can’ the Cruiser food drive.

Officers were outside the safety building collecting non-perishable food items like canned goods, noodles, pasta sauces, and more.

“It’s that of year where giving is paramount,” Sgt. Daniel Perkins, Dayton Police, told News Center 7. “Being from Dayton, it’s nice that I can organize things like this so I can give back to the community that raised me.”

The department thanked those who donated on social media.

“Thanks to everyone who stopped by the ‘Can’ the Cruiser event,” the department said. “Together, we collected several hundred pounds of non-perishable food items.”

All the items donated will go to the House of Bread.

