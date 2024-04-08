Hundreds hit the roads after total solar eclipse in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Highways were flooded as people headed home following Monday’s total solar eclipse.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, I-70 was one of the spots of possible concern along with US-40 for Preble County deputies.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said he would rather be overprepared after talking with communities who did not plan for totality in 2017.

Deputies planned the potential of the county population doubling for the eclipse, which would be around an extra 40,000 people.

“Our goal is to number one, keep the county safe. Number two, to make sure if we do have an influx of a lot of visitors, a lot of people, (we can) keep the roads open, make sure we don’t have any issues up to and then after the event — try to get everyone home as safe as they can,” Simpson said.

Some watching the eclipse in Preble County said it made them emotional.

“I about cried. People say ‘oh, we have them all the time.’ but the last one through this area was 1806 and the next one will be in 2099.” Tammy Gebhart said. “it’s something I’ll never see again.”

The numbers are not in yet to confirm how big of an uptick in population the Miami Valley saw.

