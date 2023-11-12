Hundreds attend Dayton VA’s second annual Veterans Day parade

DAYTON — Several hundred community members and veterans attended the Dayton VA’s second annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, according to Interim Dayton VA Medical Center Director Jennifer Defrancesco.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the medical center’s Dayton campus, which is located at 4100 W Third St.

The medical center hosts the parade to celebrate local veterans as well as educate them on the services and programs offered by the Dayton VA and other local Veterans organizations, a spokesperson from the medical center said.

There were more than 35 parade entries and a flyover by a North American AT-6D Texan “TWEETY.”

“[The AT-6D] was used to train a lot of military pilots as they grew up in the military through different branches so that was really exciting...To have something so unique here,” Defrancesco said.

The event also hosted live music, food trucks, a Veteran Resource Fair, and tours of the Fischer House, the spokesperson said.

Public officials like Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller, and Riverside Mayor Peter Williams attended the event, the spokesperson said.

“It’s such an honor to not only watch our veterans and their excitement for the parade from the community living center and the other veterans that live here on campus but also to invite the community. The Dayton community is really invested in the healing, health, and well-being of our veterans and this is our way of inviting everyone in,” Defrancesco said.













