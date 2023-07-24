Humane society shares ways to help pets beat the heat

DAYTON — As temperatures are expected to soar in the Miami Valley this week, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton shared ways to keep your pets cool.

The humane society reminded pet owners of the signs of heatstroke in animals including panting and confusion.

They advised if you notice these symptoms move your pet to a cool place and gently cool them down with not-so-icy water and visit your vet.

While swimming can be a fun activity with your pet, pools can also be risky, the shelter said.

They recommend setting up a protective fence to keep your older pets safe or ramps for easy access in and out of the pool.

The humane society also provided these tips:

Pets can get sunburned, especially lighter color pets — consult your veterinarian for pet-safe sunscreen options

Keep water bowls filled and fresh

Never leave your furry friend alone in a parked car

Set up a spot sheltered from the sun

Take them out for a walk before the pavement gets too hot, if it’s too hot for your feet it’s too hot for theirs

Gently petting your cat with a cool damp cloth can help keep them cool

Keep your feathered friends comfortable by keeping their cages away from direct sunlight and using a misting spray

For rabbits and ferrets, freeze a plastic bottle with water, wrap it in a towel and place it in their cage

Farm animals can also be impacted by the heat.

The shelter recommends the above tips as well as keeping your barn breezy with fans and proper ventilation.

